Human Microbiome Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Human Microbiome Market: Snapshot

Countless microorganisms collectively thriving in and on the human body are together called as human microbiome. Ranging from protozoa, fungi, bacteria, and others, all these microorganisms interact with each other on various degrees, and have co-evolved along with their hosts ever since humanoid started to exist.

As per recent estimates, a human body harbors microorganism having a ratio of 3:1 compared to the number of human cells present. The relationship of most microbes with the human bodies ranges from being commensal and mutualistic to neutral and harmful. However, the question of whether a core portion of the microbiome is present or absent has been eluding scientists since many years. Until now this has not been proven, and extensive studies are expected to unravel mysteries like these in future.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2060

In order to study the human microbiome, identification of individual members is primarily done with the help of DNA based studies, wherein RNA, protein, and metabolite processes are highly researched. The DNA based studies are mainly classified as shotgun metagenomic studies and amplicon studies. The latter involves dealing with specific marker genes and forms a part of informative taxonomy. Whereas the former deals with a metagenomic approach towards researching the functional potential of the entire microbiome community.

Human microbiome has experienced widespread research all over the globe, wherein studies prove how valuable these microorganisms are for humanity’s survival. Several of these microbes play a crucial role in maintaining immune systems, neurological systems, vitamin synthesis, digestive system, and other such vital parameters in the human body. Thanks to innumerable benefits of the human microbiome, a separate market for this concept exists, which further is anticipated to bode well in the upcoming years. Numerous therapies that involve the use of microbiomes exist in the form of foods, prebiotics, diagnostic devices, medical foods, supplements, drugs, probiotics, and others consumable materials.

Global Human Microbiome Market: Overview

The trillions of microorganisms living in and on the human body are collectively referred to as human microbiome. These microorganisms include bacteria, protozoa, and fungi. They exhibit a mutualistic relationship and have, therefore, evolved with their human hosts. Through groundbreaking researches, scientists have been able to recognize the vital role of these microorganisms in maintaining the immune system, digestive system, neurological system, and vitamin synthesis. Owing to the rising awareness regarding their benefits, the global market for human microbiome is expected to gain tremendous traction over the coming years. Human microbiome-based therapies are available in the form of foods, prebiotics, diagnostic devices, probiotics, medical foods, drugs, and supplements.

Global Human Microbiome Market: Key Trends

Globally, there is an expanding base of patients suffering from lifestyle diseases, autoimmune disorders, and chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer. The growing preference for human microbiome-based therapies in the treatment of these diseases is providing a fillip to the market. Moreover, these therapies are being increasingly used in early disease detection and diagnosis and drug development. Rapid advancements in the field of life science and increasing geriatric population are also augmenting the global human microbiome market.

On the other hand, the lack of comprehensive research and technical expertise is hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations pertaining to the approval of human microbiome-based therapies are creating a major impediment to the growth of the market.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2060

Global Human Microbiome Market: Market Potential

Growing investments by governments in the development of human microbiome-based therapies are creating abundant growth opportunities for the global market for human microbiome. A case in point is the Microbiome Initiative taken by the U.S. government in May 2016. The U.S. government decided to invest US$121 mn into the program. It will be cosponsored by agencies such as the National Institute of Health, the US Department of Agriculture, NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy. Additionally, more than 100 external organizations will pour funds into the initiative. Industrial experts estimate that if the political scenario remains favorable, the initiative will pave for breakthrough discoveries and innovations that will change the way various diseases were treated until now.

Global Human Microbiome Market: Geographical Segmentation

North America and Europe will command a large combined chunk of the revenue pie throughout the forecast period. The widening base of geriatric population and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and autoimmune disorders are among the primary factors fuelling the growth of the regions. The presence of advanced biotechnological and microbiological research infrastructure is leveraging the uptake of prebiotics and probiotics. While in North America, the U.S. will be at the forefront of growth, in Europe, Spain, France, and Germany will be the major revenue contributors.

Asia Pacific will be a promising contender in the market, owing to the increasing investments by governments and private organizations for research and development in the field of life science. The improving research infrastructure in emerging countries is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. India and China will be the sights of high growth rate over the forthcoming years.

Global Human Microbiome Market: Competitive Landscape

Research and development are the areas of key focus for companies operating in the global human microbiome market in order to stay ahead. Players are trying to expand their geographical outreach by acquiring regional players. Some of the key players in the market are Merck, Enterome Bioscience, DuPont, Yakult, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Osel, Vedanta BioSciences, and Metabiomics Corporation.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.