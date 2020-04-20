Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players;Research Forecasts to 2025

According to Data Bridge Market Research new market report, global patient lateral transfer market accounted to USD 190.5 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This patient lateral transfer market research report likewise covers wide area of the world market, which demonstrates a provincial improvement status, including market size, volume and esteem, just as value data. The report additionally covers vital information, including type section, industry fragment, channel fragment and market share and market estimate, both volume and esteem. It likewise incorporates a fundamental diagram and income and key analysis under the organization profile area. Moreover, to be specific buyers haggling power, providers bartering power, risk of new participants, the danger of substitutes, and the level of competitiveness in the market is characterized in this report.

Competitive Analysis:

The global patient lateral transfer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient lateral transfer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Some of the major players operating in the global patient lateral transfer market are Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc, maxon motor ag, Patient Positioning Systems LLC , Cantel Medical, Arjo, Sizewise , Joerns Healthcare LLC , Handicare , and among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Increasing advantages of lateral transfer devices

Increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling

Increasing preference to home healthcare services.

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

The global patient lateral transfer market is segmented based on product, type, usage type and geography.

By product market is segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer, sliding sheets, and accessories

By type market is segmented into regular mattresses, split-leg mattresses and half mattresses.

By usage type market is segmented into single-patient use and reusable air-assisted mattresses.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

Current and future of global patient lateral transfer market, outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

