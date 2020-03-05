Thrombectomy Devices Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2026

Global thrombectomy devices market was valued US$ 1.23 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.92 % during a forecast period.

Thrombectomy is interventional surgery to remove a blood clot from inside an artery and vein. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing the demand for thrombectomy devices.

The rising number of surgical techniques, increasing senior population, and the growing excellence of suturing material are boosting the growth of the global thrombectomy devices market. Constant technological innovations, growing healthcare expenses across emerging markets, and wide application of ultrasound in vascular treatment provide key growth opportunities for global thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period. Lack of trained specialists and complex use of thrombectomy devices, as well as less awareness about to thrombectomy, are limiting the growth of thrombectomy devices market.

Peripheral vascular applications segment is estimated the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the favourable reimbursement policies executed by various governments on peripheral procedures.

A rising number of surgeries performed with image-guided, existence of favorable reimbursement for thrombectomy procedures, technical advancement in minimally invasive surgical methods and increasing need for miniaturized therapeutic devices is driving the demand of ambulatory surgical centers during the forecast period.

Growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases that contribute to the rising demand for thrombectomy devices, an increasing number of clinical trials, and major medical reimbursement available in the U.S. for thrombectomy procedures are expected to the largest share of the global thrombectomy devices market in North America, followed by Europe.

The key players operating in the global thrombectomy devices market are Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Inc., Spectranetics Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Straub Medical AG, BTG International, Phenox GmbH, Acandis GmbH Co. & Kg, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Bayer AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Stentys SA, and Capture Vascular, Inc.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Thrombectomy Devices Market

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Technology

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Type

Mechanical & Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices

Stent & Coil Retrievers

Basket & Brush Retrievers

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic & Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Utility

Reusable Devices

Disposable Devices

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Application

Cardiovascular Application

Peripheral Vascular Application

Neurovascular Application

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by End-users

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Diseases

Peripheral

Coronary and

Neural

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

South America

The Key Players Operating in the Global Thrombectomy Devices Market

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Penumbra, Inc.

Spectranetics Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Straub Medical AG

BTG International

Phenox GmbH

Acandis GmbH Co. & Kg

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Bayer AG

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Stentys SA

Capture Vascular, Inc.

