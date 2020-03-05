Automatic Tea Bag Packaging Equipment Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2026

Global Automatic Tea Bag Packaging Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% during the forecast period.

The market of automatic tea bag packaging equipment has demand for varieties of black, herbal, green, and fruit infusions is getting stronger day-by-day, and the competition is quite fierce as well. The automatic packaging not only preserves and protects the product within the tea bag but also communicates a brand’s message and ultimately contributes to the sales process. Growing adoption of automation among packaging equipment manufacturers is major factor driving the market. The need for entire perfection in terms of efficiency and flexibility is also driving the automatic tea bag packaging equipment market.

Pyramid Tea bags are widely used in automatic tea bag packaging equipment market, which has revolutionized the way global community relishes a cup of specialty tea. In Australia, demand for premium tea is on the increase, and the pyramid tea bag is moving into the mainstream with the larger brands, with Lipton and Twiningâ€™s, rolling out new premium lines to tap into the trend. Fuso International, a leading Japanese Brand, provides automatic equipment for pyramid tea bag packaging, which is mainly used in the Asia-Pacific region.

Region-wise, Europe is dominating the global automatic tea bag packaging equipment market. The UK has always been a nation of tea-drinkers, despite the rising growth of coffee shops in every shopping centre and high street. The increasingly positive publicity and ambiance nearby teas has been driving consumer interest and therefore consumption, and tea packaging plays an enormous role in attracting buyers. Too, Companies across

Eastern Europe are ramping up investment in automation to cope with a labour shortage that started after the 2008 financial crisis, so contributing toward automating the entire tea bag packaging process. Focussed by countries like Turkey, Germany, and the UK, Europe accounted for the most significant share in the automatic tea bag packaging equipment market.

Key players operating in global automatic tea packaging equipment market, Teepack, MAI S.A., Dongguang Sammi Packing Machine Co., Ltd., Selo Group, Xiamen Sengong Packing Equipment Co. Ltd., Liaoyang Conoval Machinery Co., Ltd., ACMA S.p.A., FUSO International, Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery, Dph group.

Scope of Global Automatic Tea Bag Packaging Equipment Market

Global Automatic Tea Bag Packaging Equipment Market, by Row material Paper Nylon Silk

Global Automatic Tea Bag Packaging Equipment Market, by Shape type Round Pyramid

Global Automatic Tea Bag Packaging Equipment Market, by Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

