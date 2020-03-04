Electric Powertrain Market to 2027 – Growing Steady at 14.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 191.4 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Electric Powertrain Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Electric Powertrain Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Electric Powertrain Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2838071

The Global Electric Powertrain Market is projected to reach US$ 191.4 Billion by 2027 from an estimated US$ 62.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9%. This report spread across 200 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 162 Tables and 53 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Electric Powertrain Market:

Bosch (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna (Canada)

Continental (Germany)

Hitachi (Japan)

PHEVs use an on-board charger to recharge their battery. The increase in PHEV sales will drive the on-board charger market. In the US, various government incentives such as exemptions from sales taxes, tax credits, and rebates are driving the PHEV market. The presence of various PHEV models offered by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Porsche, Kia,and Hyundai is also driving the HEV/PHEV electric powertrain market. In China, the PHEV market is dominated by SAIC and BYD.

BEV sales are increasing at a rapid rate because of various government measures. The incentives on purchase of BEVs are higher than any other type of electric vehicle. Growing charging infrastructure and better performance of BEVs over PHEVs are driving the BEV powertrain market. Stringent emission standards for vehicles and developments in electric powertrain products such as in Lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and power distribution modules are also driving the BEV powertrain market.

Use (FEB20) Coupon Code for 20% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2838071

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific electric powertrain market is estimated to be the fastest market. In Asia Pacific, China and India are estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGRs. In China, the government is providing subsidies to promote electric vehicles and cut down on pollution levels. The rise of electric vehicles for ride sharing has increased their adoption in China. In India, BS VI is set to be rolled out by 2020, pushing the automakers to come up with new electrified powertrain technologies.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Product Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources for Electric Vehicle Sales

2.2.2 Key Secondary Sources for Market Sizing

2.2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions & Associated Risks

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Powertrain Market

4.2 Electric Powertrain Market, By Region

4.3 HEV/PHEV Powertrain Market, By Component

4.4 BEV Powertrain Market, By Component

4.5 MHEV Powertrain Market, By Component

4.6 Electric Powertrain Market, By Powertrain Type

4.7 Electric Powertrain Market, By Vehicle Type

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2838071

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Package Size

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Stringent Emission Norms

5.4.1.2 Growing Vehicle Electrification Demand in Automotive Industry

5.4.1.3 Lack of Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Charging

5.4.1.4 Emerging Competing Technologies in Conventional Engines

5.4.2 Opportunities

5.4.2.1 Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.4.3 Challenges

5.4.3.1 High Cost of Electrical Components

5.4.3.2 Technological Challenges With Electric Powertrains

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Electric Powertrain Manufacturers

5.6 Eletric Powertrain Market, Scenarios (2018–2027)

5.6.1 Electric Powertrain Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Electric Powertrain Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Electric Powertrain Market, Pessimistic Scenario

5.7 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

….and More