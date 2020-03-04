2020 Automotive Sensors Market by Growth, Trends, Key Manufacturers Analysis by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Automotive Sensors Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Sensors Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive Sensors Market.

The Automotive Sensors Market is projected to grow from US$ 28.1 Billion in 2020 to US$ 41.9 Billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 177 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 119 Tables and 55 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players– Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany),Sensata Technologies (US),Allegro Microsystems (US), Analog Devices (US),Elmos Semiconductor (Germany), CTS Corporation (US), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics(Switzerland), ZF Friedrichshafen AG(Germany),Quanergy (US),Innoviz Technologies (Israel),and Velodyne LiDAR (US).

Automotive sensors segmented based on types is categorized as position, speed, pressure, O2, NOx, inertial, temperature, image, and other sensors.The demand for image sensors is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased utilization of image sensors in ADAS, active parking assistance (APA), lane departure warning (LDW), collision avoidance systems, and other safety applications.

Based on applications, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, exhaust, telematics, and others. Earlier, telematics used to be a part of high segment luxury vehicles. As technology advanced, it helped the telematics system to be incorporated in the budget and compact cars. The market of budget cars in populated and technologically advancing countries such as India and China is high.

