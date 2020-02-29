Cardiac Assist Devices Market 2018 Size, Revenue, Application, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2025

Key Market Insights

The methanol enters the fuel stream either via direct blending or via octane improvers such as methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE). The methanol is also utilized for biodiesel adding the volume for fuel. The biggest portion of global methanol and its derivatives ends up in chemical manufacturing either as feedstock or as solvent. The chemical derivatives from methanol covers a range of varieties including resins for paints & paperboard to engineering plastic for automotive, and solvents for fragrances to polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for bottles.

Currently the market is dominated by China which covers little less than two-third of the global market for methanol. Large downstream capacities have been added with methanol to olefins (MTO) expansions that has been kept China in leading position for methanol consumption. The US has been the second largest market with fuel blending supporting the traditional downstream capacities. The US market currently stands little less than 7% of the global market but is a significant market nevertheless. The market growth in developing countries and additional upcoming capacities in the US are expected to impact the trade scenarios for methanol. Trade relations among the US and China would be critical deciding factors in international pricing and trade flow.

The study of the global methanol market provides the market size information and industry trends along with the parameters and factors impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalists and investment professionals in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9842

According to Infoholic Research, the global methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to reach $48.62 billion by 2023. Formaldehyde segment is expected to maintain its dominance in application segments, while fuel blending and MTO are expected to show higher growth rates than other segments. The crude oil price stabilization and Chinese advantage of domestic coal for olefin production would be critical for external methanol demand there.

Almost all the new capacities are focused in the US and China with objective of reaping benefits from cheap local feedstock. The prices in the methanol market may vary in short-term but are expected to stabilize in the next two years. Some of the prominent players in the global methanol market are Methanex, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sinopec, Lanxess, and Shin-Etsu.

Report Scope:

Methanol Market by Applications

Formaldehyde

MTBE/TAME

Fuel Blending

Acetic Acid

MTO

DME

Biodiesel

Solvents

Others

Methanol Market by Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities