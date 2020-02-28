Tripod Mounted 3D Laser Scanners Market 2017-2026 Present Demand, Share, Size & Future Growth Trends To 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tripod Mounted 3D Laser Scanners Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Higher accuracy of measurement, and innovative way than the traditional 2D representation are driving the market of Tripod Mounted 3D Laser Market. However, the need for a rather high initial investment, and high-end hardware for data processing are the factors restricting the market from its growth.

Tripod is a three-legged platform used to support flasks and beakers. Tripods are usually made of stainless steel or aluminium and lightly built for portability. Within the field of 3D object scanning, laser scanning (also known as lidar) combines controlled steering of laser beams with a laser rangefinder. By taking a distance measurement at every direction the scanner rapidly captures the surface shape of objects, buildings and landscapes. Construction of a full 3D model involves combining multiple surface models obtained from different viewing angles, or the admixing of other known constraints. Small objects can be placed on a revolving pedestal, in a technique akin to photogrammetric models.

Based on application, the aerospace & defense segment is going to have a lucrative growth in Tripod Mounted 3D Laser scanners market owing to its unique properties. By Geography, North America is is constantly enhancing due to the rise in the number of application across diverse industries of the market in near future.

Some of the key players profiled in the Tripod Mounted 3D Laser Scanners market include Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surph aser, Riegl, 3D Digital and Carl Zeiss.

Types Covered:

• Indoor 3D Laser Scanner

• Outdoor 3D Laser Scanner

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Architecture and Engineering

• Automotive and Transportation

• Energy and Power

• Medical and Healthcare

• Other Applications

Segmentations Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

