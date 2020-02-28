Computer Vision Market Analysis 2017-2026 Explored in Latest Research
According to TMR, the Global Computer Vision market is accounted for $11.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing need for quality inspection and automation, rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems and high adoption of 3d computer vision systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, Lack of Flexible Computer Vision Solutions is restraining market growth.
PC vision is an interdisciplinary logical field that manages how PCs can be made to increase abnormal state understanding from advanced pictures or recordings. From the point of view of building, it looks to mechanize errands that the human visual framework can do.
Based on End User, Non-Industrial Vertical segment is expected to have a considerable growth over the forecast period due to high adoption of robotics in the healthcare industry has led to the increase in demand for computer vision systems in non-industrial vertical. By geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing strong competition among customer Electronics Company in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of computer vision systems in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Computer Vision Market include Basler, Baumer, Optronic, Cadence Design Systems, Ceva, Cognex, Intel, Isra Vision, Jai A/S, Keyence, Mediatek, Mvtec Software, National Instruments, Omron, Sick, Sony, Synopsys, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments and Tordivel As.
Components Covered:
• Software
• Hardware
Products Covered:
• PC-Based Computer Vision Systems
• Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision System
Applications Covered:
• Identification
• Measurement
• Positioning & Guidance
• Predictive Maintenance
• Quality Assurance & Inspection
End Users Covered:
• Industrial Vertical
• Non-Industrial Vertical
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
