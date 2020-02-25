Wireless Security Cameras Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2017 to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Wireless Security Cameras market is growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Increase of thefts and growing infrastructural developments are some of the driving factors for the market growth. However, higher deployment cost and maintenance are hindering the market growth.

A security camera is used to provide protection for private as well as commercial and industrial places. Wireless Security camera, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. The wireless security cameras are most widely used owing to the flexibility in installation.

Based on Application, Home Use segment refers to crimes prevention such as burglaries and kidnapping. The wireless cameras are increasingly used by households for indoor surveillance for the kids, grandparents and other family members as the data recorded using the cameras are transferred to the mobile phone applications. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on the various application industries on implementing the security on the business premises as well as employee safety program.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wireless Security Cameras Market include Amcrest, Lorex Technology, Zmodo, GW Security, Amcrest, Sony, Bosch, Panasonic, Honeywell, Tianjin Yaan Technology, Uniview, LG, Canon, Logitech, Infinova (Swann).

Views Covered:

• 60 Viewing Angle

• 72 Viewing Angle

• 90 Viewing Angle

• 100 Viewing Angle

• Other Views

Uses Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Types Covered:

• Mini Dome Security Camera

• Fixed Security Camera

• Pan-tilt-Zoom Security Camera

• Motion Direction Security Camera

• Night Vision Security Camera

• Other Types

Resolutions Covered:

• UHD

• Full HD

• HD

• Non HD

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Use

• Home Use

• Detached Buildings

• Long-Distance Outdoor Monitoring

• Border Security

• City Infrastructure

• Residential

• Institutional

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

