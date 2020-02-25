Smart Sensors Market Increasing Demand with Key Players

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Sensors Market is accounted for $24.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $123.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for consumer electronics products, higher demand in the healthcare and automotive industries and the growing trend of miniaturization in electronics. However, the high cost of development and lack of privacy are inhibiting the market growth.

Smart Sensor has a multi-sensing capability that measures the temperature, pressure, humidity & position and processes the data using microprocessors & advanced computation models. They offer various advantages such as high reliability, low power consumption, wireless configuration, high performance, easy maintenance, size flexibility and minimal requirement for interconnecting cables.

On the basis of Type, Position Sensors segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of integrated control systems in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. These sensors play a crucial role in ensuring vehicle compliance with the slated emission riders. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising government support and rising deployment of smart city and smart infrastructure projects in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V. , Siemens AG , Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation PLC , General Electric , Sensirion AG, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., ABB Ltd., InvenSense, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company and Legrand S.A.

Components Covered:

• Transceivers

• Microcontrollers

• Digital to Analog Converters

• Analog to Digital Converters

• Other Components

Types Covered:

• Motion & Occupancy Sensors

• Flow Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Water Sensors

• Position Sensors

• Touch Sensors

• Light Sensors

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Temperature & Humidity Sensors

• Other Types

Network Connectivity Covered:

• Wireless Network Connectivity

• Wired Network Connectivity

Technologies Covered:

• Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Technology

• Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology

• Packaging Technology

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Building Automation Industry

• Industrial Automation Industry

• Automotive and Transportation Industry

• Aerospace & Defense Industry

• Biomedical & Healthcare Industry

• Consumer Electronics Industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

