Aviation Cyber Security Market Growing Demand 2017 to 2026

The aviation industry relies heavily on IT infrastructure for its ground and flight operations. Aviation cybersecurity solutions are software suites designed to defend aviation networks, computers, and databases from cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. The security of these airline systems directly impacts the operational safety and efficiency of the industry and indirectly impacts the service, reputation and financial health.

By Application, Airline management segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its better financial results, improve customer service, and enhance operational efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the thriving aviation industry.

Some of the key players in Aviation Cyber Security Market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Computer Science Corp, General Dynamics Corp, BluVector, Inc., root9B Holdings, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Collins Aerospace.

Deployments Covered:

• Hosted

• On-Premise

Products Covered:

• Counter Cyber Threats

• Aviation Sector Monitor

• Aviation Sector Detect

Types Covered:

• Wireless Security

• Cloud Security

• Network Security

• Content Security

• Application Security

• Endpoint Security

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Applications Covered:

• Air Cargo Management

• AirTraffic Control Management

• Airline Management

• Airport Management

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

