Atomic Magnetometers Market Incisive Insights Regarding Major Regions, Key Players And Opportunities Up To 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Atomic Magnetometers Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are high sensitivity to weak magnetic fields, low initial cost, low maintenance cost. However, design issues faced by engineers and necessity to heat sensor vapor cell before operation may hamper the market growth.

Atomic magnetometers are the devices, which are used for high sensitivity detection of magnetic fields in a large number of applications such as locating unexploded underground structures to detecting biomagnetic fields associated with heart and brain. Atomic magnetometers also enable accurate prediction of studies related to drug delivery for pharmaceutical development.

By Product, the Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer segment is growing significantly to during the forecast period due to their high sensitivity per unit volume towards biomagnetic fields. The sensitivity of SERF magnetometers improves upon traditional atomic magnetometers by eliminating the dominant cause of atomic spin decoherence caused by spin-exchange collisions among the alkali metal atoms. By geography, Asia Pacific has the highest market growth during the forecast period attributed to the consumer electronics industry coupled with rapid industrialization in countries including China, Japan, and India.

Some of the key players of Atomic Magnetometers Market include Sinclair Research Center, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Varian Associates, Intel Corporation, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., Southwest Sciences, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Singer Company.

Products Covered:

• Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer

• Cold Atomic Magnetometry

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

• Biological

• Medical

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

