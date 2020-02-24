Rigid Foam Insulation Market– Insights On Current Scope 2022

Research Methodology

The rigid foam insulation market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the rigid foam insulation market. China and India have an advantage of having the big manufacturing and consumption market, thus providing maximum contribution toward the global rigid foam insulation market. North America and Europe are the second and third major contributors in the global rigid foam insulation market, owing to the large infrastructure and high consumer spending. Middle East & African countries show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of industrialization. Globally, the demand for rigid foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and in North America. This growth is supported by the increasing building & construction along with transportation solutions in these regions.

Within the various application areas, thermal insulation is highly dominating the market in rigid foam insulation, at both global and regional level, owing to the high adoption rate. Other than thermal, rigid foam has also acquired a major market in hybrid and acoustic insulation segments with modern technologies.

The study of the global rigid foam insulation market provides market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting the market in both short and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for future business. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global rigid foam insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach $18.91 billion by 2022. The thermal insulation segment is expected to maintain global dominance in the application segments, which is driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest toward the global rigid foam insulation market. Some of the key players in rigid foam insulation is PolyOne Corporation, DoW Chemicals, K-Flex etc.

Report Scope:

Materials

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Thermal insulation

Hybrid insulation

Acoustic insulation

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer Appliances

Industrial Insulation

Others

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

