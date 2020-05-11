Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market is an opportunity to grow in the world Research by Top Players

What’s going on in the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market? What are the latest updates related to Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Industry?

**The Leading Players involved in global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose market are: Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd, Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, and Samsung Fine Chemical Company.

Market Outlook

Global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market size was valued at US$ 3,851 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period (2019-2027). The global market is driven by various growth factors such as high demand for low-fat foods and pharmaceutical products. Increasing demand for HPMC from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. HPMC is majorly used for ophthalmology, acting as a lubricant. It reduces eye irritation and acts as a lubricant at the same time. This is expected to increase the demand for HPMC and thereby propel growth of the market. Furthermore, growing use of HPMC in food & beverage industry is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

However, strict regulations imposed by government authorities on HPMC in food & beverage industry are expected to restrain growth of global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market.

Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Regional Analysis:

Regions Sub Regions North America USA, Canada and Mexico etc. Asia-Pacific China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and South Africa Europe Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy South America Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.



