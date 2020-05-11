Cool Roofs Market Emerging Trends And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027| Owens Corning, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products, Inc.

What’s going on in the Cool Roofs Market? What are the latest updates related to Cool Roofs Industry?

How the companies were selected

The companies were chosen based on multiple parameters, such as financial strength, revenue growth, product portfolio, global presence, and recent developments, among others. The report also considers the relatively Global or regional companies which are driving the market growth with technological developments and product innovations.

**The Leading Players involved in global Cool Roofs market are: Owens Corning, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products, Inc., Certain Teed Corporation, IKO Industries Ltd., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., ATAS International Inc., Malarkey Roofing, Polyglass S.p.A, and others.

Cool Roofs Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Cool Roofs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of roof slope, the global cool roofs market is segmented into:

Steep Slope Roof

Low Slope Roof

On the basis of roof type, the global cool roofs market is segmented into:

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Metal Roofs

Single-Ply Membranes

Modified Bitumen & Built-Up Roofing Systems

Tiles & Slates

Others (Including Clay, Wood Shake, and Concrete)

Global Cool Roofs Market Regional Analysis:

The research study has segregated the global Cool Roofs industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing on the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Cool Roofs consumption and production in key regions.

Regions Sub Regions North America USA, Canada and Mexico etc. Asia-Pacific China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and South Africa Europe Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy South America Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.



