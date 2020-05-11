Chlorinated Methanes Market 2020 | Industry analysis by trends Business and cost structure study and forecast to 2027

What’s going on in the Chlorinated Methanes Market? What are the latest updates related to Chlorinated Methanes Industry?

How the companies were selected

The companies were chosen based on multiple parameters, such as financial strength, revenue growth, product portfolio, global presence, and recent developments, among others. The report also considers the relatively Global or regional companies which are driving the market growth with technological developments and product innovations.

**The Leading Players involved in global Chlorinated Methanes market are: The Dow Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar, Akzonobel N.V., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Kem One, Tokuyama Corporation, SRF Ltd., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Ercros Sa, Ineos Group, Solvay, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Occidental Chemical Corporation.

Chlorinated Methanes Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Chlorinated Methanes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Market Dynamics

Growth of the chlorinated methanes market is expected to be influenced by growth of the refrigeration industry, where methyl chloride is in demand for the production of HFC-32. In the past few years, demand for methyl chloride in the production of methyl chlorosilanes accounted for the vast majority of its total consumption, closely followed by methyl cellulose. Furthermore, growing application of methylene chloride as a solvent in industries such as pharmaceuticals, and in the production of polymers, fine chemicals, and aerosols among others. Chloroform has leading application in the production of HCFC-22, which is used as a refrigerant, and in the production of fluoropolymers such as ETFE, PTFE, PFA, and FEP.

Moreover, animal studies have demonstrated risk of birth defects in mice, although these findings haven’t been replicated in humans, there is still a risk of malformation of legs and pelvis in a human fetus due to prolonged exposure to chloromethane. These factors are expected to restrain demand for chlorinated methanes over the forecast period.

Global Chlorinated Methanes Market Regional Analysis:

The research study has segregated the global Chlorinated Methanes industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing on the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Chlorinated Methanes consumption and production in key regions.

Regions Sub Regions North America USA, Canada and Mexico etc. Asia-Pacific China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and South Africa Europe Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy South America Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.



