Vapor Recovery Units Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2027 | John Zink Company, LLC, Petrogas Systems.

Growth Drivers And Industry Trends:

The Vapor Recovery Units showcase is isolated into various fragments with reference to the geographic, types, applications, and producers. Our group of researchers has pursued an engaged and reasonable research layout so as to explore the significant market elements like drivers, restrictions, and openings in numerous districts over the world.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

The investigation subtleties nation level angles dependent on each fragment and gives evaluates as far as market size. The key local patterns advantageous to the development of the Vapor Recovery Units showcase are examined. Further, it investigates the market potential for each country. Geographic division canvassed in the market report:

Leading Market Players Regions Covered John Zink Company, LLC, Hy-Bon/EDI, Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems LLC, Petrogas Systems, Accel Compression Inc., PSG Dover, Wintek Corporation, AEREON Inc., and Cimarron Energy Inc. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Opportunities

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

