Sports Analytics Market to Grow at 22.0% CAGR to 2024 |Top Key Players like IBM, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, EXL, GlobalStep AND Others.

According to Market Study Report, Sports Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sports Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Sports Analytics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Sports Analytics Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 151 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 35 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Sports Analytics Market:

IBM(US)

SAS Institute(US)

Tableau Software (US)

EXL (US)

GlobalStep (US)

Catapult (US)

SportsSource Analytics(UK)

HCL (India)

Experfy (US)

IceBergs Sports (Canada)

Chyronhego (US)

Stats Perform (US)

TruMedia Network (US)

DataArt (US)

Orreco (Ireland)

Advanced Sports Analytics (US)

Qualitas Global (India)

iSportsAnalysis (UK)

FORMCEPT (India)

Quant4Sport (Italy)

Physimax Technologies (US)

Zebra Technologies (US)

“Team sports segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sports analytics market by sports is segmented into individual sports and team sports. The team sports segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The sub segments of team sports considered in the report are cricket, football, hockey, and basketball. The football sub segment has the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased number of leagues performance in various regions.

“Performance analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sports analytics market by application has been segmented into performance analytics, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management.The performance analysis segment is growing at a fast pace due to the increasing demand for structured data required by teams and coaches for better analyzing and improving the player performance.

Competitive Landscape of Sports Analytics Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sports analytics market and sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies