Global Pharmaceutical Market Revenue Estimated Around USD 2,149.37 Billion By 2025

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Pharmaceutical Market By API Type (Synthetic API and Biotech API), By Drug Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs), By Customer Base Type (Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs), and By Application (Oncology, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Central Nervous System & Neurological Disorders, Nephrology, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global Pharmaceutical market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1,437.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,149.37 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5.98 % between 2019 and 2025.

The pharmaceutical sector explores, creates, and promotes medicines or pharma drugs for using them as prescriptions to be administered or inoculated in patients with the key objective of curing them. Moreover, pharmaceuticals are also injected in patients for alleviating the symptoms. Additionally, pharma firms can effectively handle generic or brand medicines as well as medical equipment. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical is governed by various laws including patenting, drug marketing, and testing.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/pharmaceutical-market-by-api-type-synthetic-api-and-294

Growing number of chronic ailments to drive the market growth over the forecast period

A surge in chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer are likely to steer the growth of the pharmaceutical industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population base prone to severe diseases will further embolden the growth of the market during the forecast timeline. In addition to this, huge government investments in healthcare activities across emerging economies like Brazil will amplify the growth of the business during the forecast period.

However, diversified policies & reforms in various regions will hinder the business expansion over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, price controls and cost containing programs along with enforced cost cuts will result in low returns on the investment in the pharmaceuticals sector, thereby putting further brakes on the business growth over the forecast period. Moreover, utilization of biosimilars along with the launching of generic medicines in developed as well as emerging economies will offer new avenues of growth for the pharmaceutical industry over the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/pharmaceutical-market-by-api-type-synthetic-api-and-294

Apparently, patient-centric & online healthcare reforms made by the government will help the pharmaceutical industry reach scalable heights of growth over the period from 2019 to 2025. Apart from this, the huge allocation of funds for research activities will enlarge the market scope over the forecast timeline.

OTC drugs segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The OTC drugs segment is set to register the highest growth rate of more than 6% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The segmental growth is credited to the drugs being sold directly to the customer without the requirement of the prescription from the healthcare service provider as compared to prescribed medicines.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/pharmaceutical-market-by-api-type-synthetic-api-and-294

Oncology segment to dominate the application landscape by 2025

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is credited to cancer which is a major cause of the death in the patient across the globe.

Asia Pacific to occupy Numero Uno Position in the overall market growth during 2019-2025

The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is attributed to the large-scale use of generic medicines in the region along with enhancement in the government rules. Countries like Japan, India, and China are expected to drive the regional market growth over the timespan from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players involved in the business include AbbVie, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Baxter.

This report segments the Pharmaceutical market as follows:

Pharmaceutical Market: By API Type Analysis

Synthetic API

Biotech API Monoclonal Antibodies Cytokines Vaccines Blood Factors Hormones & Growth Factors Fusion Proteins Therapeutic Enzymes



Pharmaceutical Market: By Drug Type Analysis

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Pharmaceutical Market: By Customer Base Type Analysis

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Pharmaceutical Market: By Application Analysis

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disease

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Diabetes

Endocrinology

Central Nervous System & Neurological Disorders

Nephrology

Others

Pharmaceutical Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com