Global Paper Chemicals Market Revenue Estimated Around USD 5,148 Million By 2025

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Japan and Korea Paper Chemicals Market By Product Type (Bleaching Chemicals, Retention & Drainage, Pulping Agents, Strengthening, Binding & Coating, Sizing Agents, and Other Chemicals): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the demand for the Japan and Korea Paper Chemicals market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 3,851 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5,148 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

A paper chemical is a term coined for the group of chemicals utilized for paper production or altering the paper features. The paper chemicals can be utilized for manufacturing the paper in myriad ways including brightness and color along with enhancing the strength or water resistance.

Escalating utilization of paper chemicals to drive the market trends

Massive paper chemical demand is projected to scale up the growth of the paper chemicals industry in Japan & Korea over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, paper chemicals are utilized majorly for producing books, magazines, and newspapers. It is also used in commercial activities including office reorientation graphics and catalog printing. Apparently, the product is extensively utilized in labeling & packaging applications.

Moreover, the rise in the usage of reprocessed & improved fiber is predicted to steer business trends. Additionally, the surge in packaging paper production is set to create lucrative growth avenues for the market in Japan & Korea during the period from 2019 to 2025. Apart from this, massive utilization of paper packaging in the food & beverage sector is predicted to drive the expansion of Japan & Korea paper chemicals industry over the forecast period. Nonetheless, huge raw material costs will inhibit the surge of the paper chemicals industry in Japan & Korea over the forecast timeline.

In addition to this, the diminishing white paper production due to digitization will restrict the paper chemicals industry expansion over the forecast timeline. However, the escalating usage of the recycled fibers for reducing the power consumption will create new growth avenues for the business in Japan & Korea over the forecast timeline. Additionally, technological breakthroughs in paper chemicals industry are predicted to open new vistas of growth for the market, thereby nullifying the market hindrances during the forecast period.

Bleaching chemicals to dominate the product type segment by 2025

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is attributed to massive use of the bleaching chemicals for eradicating the pulp stain along with the need for improving the paper quality through raising the brightness of the paper. For instance, bleaching chemicals like chlorine dioxide, chlorine gas, peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and ozone are utilized in the paper business.

Japan to dominate the Japan & Korea paper chemical industry over the forecast timeline

The regional market surge during the period from 2019 to 2027 is due to the massive production & consumption of the paper chemicals in Japan.

Some of the key participants in the business include Clariant AG, BASF SE, Kolb, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Imerys S.A., Kemira Oyj, DuPont, Ivax Paper Chemicals, Anmol Polymers Pvt Ltd., Vipul Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Orient Packagings Limited, Arjun Chemicals (I) Ltd., and Dow Chemicals.

