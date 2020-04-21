Global Public Healthcare Information Exchange Market Revenue Estimated Around USD 2,413 Million By 2025

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Public Healthcare Information Exchange Market By Type (Directed Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange, and Query-Based Exchange), By Implementation Model (Centralized, Decentralized, and Hybrid), and By Solution Type (Platform-Centric, Portal-Centric, and Messaging-Centric): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global Public Healthcare Information Exchange market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1,294 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,413 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 9.31% between 2019 and 2025.

Healthcare information exchange is the enlistment of healthcare information in the electronic format across various firms within a state, hospital or clinic system, and community. Moreover, the terminology healthcare information exchange (HIE) is referred to as the organization enabling the exchange of information pertaining to healthcare. The main objective of healthcare information exchange is the facilitation of access & recovery of medical data in order to provide safer, timelier, efficient, and equitable care to patients. Precisely, HIE tools support or aid the doctors in fulfilling high patient care standards.

Lucrative advantages for patients & healthcare service providers to drive the market expansion

Public healthcare information exchange provides physicians & patients with a tool of garnering the health records of the patients. Furthermore, the healthcare information exchange program offers healthcare services like encounter notification and web portal for inquiring medical history of the patients as well as encounter reporting. Additionally, advantages provided by the public healthcare information exchange to service providers include lowered healthcare prices, enhanced patient satisfaction, accessibility to medical data, and enhanced checking of patient mobility & disease management.

Furthermore, the public healthcare information exchange also offers advantages like enhanced medical outcomes, improvement in physician visiting experience, payment coordination, and reduction of unnecessary tests for patients. Nevertheless, modernization of healthcare systems, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and strict enforcement of electronic health records are likely to generate new growth avenues for the market during the forecast period.

Query-based exchange segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The type segment is set to register the highest growth rate of more than 10% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the query-based exchange segment during the forecast period is credited to beneficial features of the query-based exchange type that helps in keeping the patient data secured on the website and protects it from hackers.

Portal-centric segment to dominate solution landscape by 2025 in terms of revenue

The segmental surge during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive popularity of the public healthcare information exchange services on web portals.

North America to account majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2025

The market growth in the North American sub-continent during the forecast timeline is due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure facility in the region. Apart from this, huge government investments in healthcare will boost regional market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, favorable government programs promoting electronic storage, maintenance, and transfer of patient data in countries like the U.S. will prompt the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players involved in the business include Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, GSI Health, LLC, IBM Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Infor, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, Orion Health group of companies, Medicity, CareEvolution, Covisint Corporation RelayHealth, GE Healthcare, and eClinicalWorks.

This report segments the Public Healthcare Information Exchange market as follows:

Public Healthcare Information Exchange Market: By Implementation Model Analysis

Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid

Public Healthcare Information Exchange Market: By Solution Type Analysis

Platform-Centric

Portal-Centric

Messaging-Centric

Public Healthcare Information Exchange: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

