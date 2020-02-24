Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market: Dig up the path for future growth

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Research Report 2020 – This Report Is Comprised with Market Data Derived from Primary as Well As Secondary Research Techniques. The Points Covered in The Report Are Primarily Factors Which Are Considered to Be Market Driving Forces. The Report Aims to Deliver Premium Insights, Quality Data Figures and Information in Relevance with Aspects Such as Market Scope, Market Size, Market Share, Market Segments Including Types of Products and Services, Application Areas, Geographies As Well. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The Top Companies Profiled in this Report are as follows Dynalab Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., HaloPolymer, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Solvay Solexix S.p.A, and E.I. Dupont de Nemours.

Market Dynamics

In 2017, the global polytetrafluoroethylene market was valued at US$ 2.91 billion and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Increasing use of PTFE in various end use applications such as textile, chemical processing, textile, medical, cookware, electrical, and electronics is one of the major factors that is driving growth of the polytetrafluoroethylene market. Moreover, increasing use of PTFE in photovoltaic modules, fuel cells, and batteries is expected to drive demand for PTFE in the near future.

However, factors such as high cost of PTFE due to increase in raw material prices for fillers, pigments, and fluoropolymer resins and increasing demand for premium-grade products globally are expected to hinder growth of the global polytetrafluoroethylene market over the forecast period.

In the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market research study, 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2020-2027 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Russia, France, Germany, UK, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China Korea, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Nigeria, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa)

