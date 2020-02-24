Ketene Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2020

Ketene Market Research Report 2020 – This Report Is Comprised with Market Data Derived from Primary as Well As Secondary Research Techniques. The Points Covered in The Report Are Primarily Factors Which Are Considered to Be Market Driving Forces. The Report Aims to Deliver Premium Insights, Quality Data Figures and Information in Relevance with Aspects Such as Market Scope, Market Size, Market Share, Market Segments Including Types of Products and Services, Application Areas, Geographies As Well. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Ketene Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The Top Companies Profiled in this Report are as follows Lonza Group, Kemira Oyj, and Daicel Corporation.

Market Dynamics

Ketenes are used in production of various chemical compounds such as acetic anhydride and diketene and participate in various cycloadditions. These compounds also produce enol and ester. Ethyl acetoacetate can be prepared using a diketene in reaction with ethanol. The lactone dimers of long-chain monoalkylketenes are used as sizing agents for paper. Acetic anhydride is used as general adhesive and binding agent for a variety of and manufacturing acetyl compounds and cellulose acetates. Increasing demand for anhydride and diketene is expected to boost growth of the global ketene market. Acetic anhydride is used in pharmaceuticals, beverages, aromatics, and agrochemicals. Diketene finds application in manufacture of derivative such as amides and anilines for the paint and coatings and textile industry.

However, ketene is a toxic compound and an irritant. It may produce delayed respiratory damage. Moreover, acetic anhydride is banned in several countries as it is used as the major precursor for the production of heroin and is also used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These factors are expected to hinder growth of the market to some extent.

Scope of the Report:

The section on regional segmentation specifics the regional aspects of the global Ketene Market. This chapter clarifies the administrative system that is probably going to affect the overall market. It features the political scenario in the market and predicts its influence on the global Ketene Market.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Russia, France, Germany, UK, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China Korea, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Nigeria, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa)

