Cellular M2M Market and Forecast Assumptions Through 2026

Global Cellular M2M Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cellular based M2M referred as the cellular value-added services that provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks. Machine to Machine communication refers to M2M communication between any devices from any location. The incorporation of M2M enables many services such as fleet vehicles, mobile assets and electric meters and more. Connection over M2M is ideal for the association of machines that are using established networks. Growing demand for wireless communication is increasing the demand for unified M2M platform. Furthermore, increasing demand for risk assessment and management, smartphone penetration coupled with reduction in cost of connectivity are further contributing towards market growth. According to the web forum around half of the total adults in the world possessed smartphones in 2016. For example, in America there was around 77% of total adult populations that used smartphones in 2016 which was around 60% in 2014. Apart from this, growing impetus to IoT is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, data privacy concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cellular M2M market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption with streamline business operations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rise in BYOD, high adoption rate by Small and Medium size enterprises would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cellular M2M market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market player included in this report are::

At&T Inc.

*Verizon Communication Inc.

*China Mobile Limited

*Vodafone Group PLC.

*Amdocs Inc.

*Aeris Communications

*Deutsche Telekom AG

*Sprint Corporation

*Sierra Wireless

*Telefónica S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Video Surveillance

Fleet Management

Asset Tracking

Theft Recovery

Point-Of-Sales (PoS)

By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By User Type:

Small Medium and Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public Safety

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cellular M2M Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

