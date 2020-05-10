Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2025: Nwave Technologies,SIGFOX,Semtech Corporation,LORIOT.IO,Link Labs, Inc.,Waviot,Ingenu Inc.

Majority of the LPWAN technologies offer low cost of ownership in comparison to the traditional cellular networks. Further, they borrow themselves to be used as public as well as private network deployments. The low-cost of ownership allows more interruption by enabling emerging players to undertake the role of network operators and by adopting the development of new business model groups along the value chain. For instance, players in LPWAN market such as Senet started to install private networks in the U.S. for precise LPWAN service use cases (tank level monitoring) however, provided their networks to other IoT service providers for generating additional revenue.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market accounted for US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 28746.5 Mn in 2025.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000400/

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – List of Companies

1. Nwave Technologies

2. SIGFOX

3. Semtech Corporation

4. LORIOT.IO

5. Link Labs, Inc.

6. Waviot

7. Ingenu Inc.

8. Actility

9. Weightless SIG

10. Senet, Inc.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the LPWAN market in the coming year is communication amid the technologies. With the rapid progress of LPWAN technologies, there will be several coexisting LPWANs that would be deployed in the same geographical area, and the coordination amid these technologies may be needed. This would be particularly implacable to LPWANs that belong to different vendors who would communicate with each other. Recently, there have been certain studies regarding cross-technology-communication (CTC) that would function without the assistance of additional hardware for communication across WiFi, ZigBee, and Bluetooth devices. Such CTC is specific to technology are anticipated to be the future trend in the LPWAN market.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000400/

The overall LPWAN market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with LPWAN market industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the LPWAN market industry.

LPWAN market by end-user is segmented into smart cities, oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, consumer electronics and others (the others segment comprises of industries like retail, educational, automotive and environmental). The applications for the smart city over the period are stimulating LPWAN market growth by introducing innovative use cases such as smart metering, smart parking, and advanced recognition systems. Such influences of the low-power wireless technology for persistently increasing applications of low data exchange requirements in smart lighting and home automation are also expected to fuel the growth of smart cities in during the forecast period.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000400/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]