HDMI Cable Market is expected to grow to US$ 3521.0 million by 2025: Top Players CE-Link,Sony Corporation,Hitachi, Ltd.,Kramer Electronics Ltd.,Nordost,Panasonic Corporation

The global HDMI cable market is expected to grow to US$ 3521.0 million by 2025 from US$ 2436.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The demand for HDMI cable is largely influenced by a number of factors mainly due to the burgeoning demand for TVs and gaming consoles, as well as increasing market for video streaming services globally. On the basis of type, High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet accounted for largest share of the HDMI cable market in 2017.

List of Companies – HDMI Cable Market

Belkin International, Inc.

2. CE-Link

3. Sony Corporation

4. Hitachi, Ltd.

5. Kramer Electronics Ltd.

6. Nordost

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V

9. Shenzhen DNS Industries Co. Ltd.

10. Tripp Lite

The HDMI cable market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers. Majority of the companies in the HDMI cable market are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, high demand for HDMI cable is noticed in developing as well as the developed region. Need for a secure, high-speed, and efficient cable for multimedia transmission onto large screens for enhanced viewing experience is one of the key drivers for HDMI market.

The overall HDMI cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the HDMI cable market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global HDMI cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, the primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the HDMI cable industry.

On the basis of application, Players & TVs is the leading the application segment of HDMI cable market. The rising disposable income, and increasing commercial as well as residential construction, has resulted in the installation of projectors & TVs in the buildings. Also, the usage of HDMI cable in DVD players and television are for receiving inputs and providing an output through HDTV, or to any other AV devices through a single standard cable. The cables are connected with the input and output multi-pin port present on the back side of the DVD player and televisions. The HDMI inputs are present typically on projectors, HDTV’s, and audio-video receivers which will accept the HD signal coming from the cable box, Blu-ray players, or from many other media.

