Global Gangrene Treatment Market 2020: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By MediPurpose Private Limited, Advanced Tissue, pluristem, Rexgenero Ltd, LimFlow SA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V.
Global gangrene treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing population with prevalence of infectious diseases such as gangrene and rising demand of treatment therapies are the key factors for market growth.
Synopsis of the report
- The gangrene treatment market also makes some important proposal for a new project in the market before evaluating its feasibility.
- So this report encourages you to differentiate the opportunities in worldwide Market by region.
- The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.
- It analyzes the opportunities in the market for business stakeholders by recognizing the high growth segments, threats, market drivers and risks involved.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global gangrene treatment market are Antidote Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt, MediPurpose Private Limited, Advanced Tissue, pluristem, Rexgenero Ltd, LimFlow SA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Teligent, ALLERGAN, Akorn, Nimble Pharmaceuticals, AtoxBio, Dasman Diabetes Institute, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Behring among others.
Key Development in the Market:
- In September 2018, Antidote Therapeutics received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for ATI-1013, an anti-nicotine monoclonal antibody that is used for treatment of Buerger’s Disease. This disease condition leads to development of gangrene by reduction of blood flow at the affected sites and damaging the tissues. This drug is intended to be safe and effective treatment option for the disease
- In February 2018, Mallinckrodt began phase I trial of Mallinckrodt C9T1, a genetically modified skin tissue used for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). DFUs are the major reasons for development of diabetic gangrene. The development of this technology will bring a newer therapeutic option for treatment of gangrene and may remove the requirement of amputations in many severe cases
Competitive Analysis:
Global gangrene treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gangrene treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Increasing cases of severe traumatic injury has prevail the rate of gas gangrene which is driving the market growth
- High demand for advanced wound therapies is boosting the market growth
- Rising cases of diabetes and its related complications also propels the growth of this market
- Healthcare expenditure for infectious diseases treatment in developed countries acts as a market driver
Market Restraints
- Dearth of proper treatment for the disease is restraining the market growth
- High cost associated with treatment and management of the conditions hinders the growth of the market
- Lack of healthcare facilities in many developing and under-developed countries will impede the market growth
Segmentation: Global Gangrene Treatment Market
By Type
- Dry Gangrene
- Wet Gangrene
- Internal Gangrene
- Others
By Therapy Type
- Larval Debridement Therapy
- Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
- Others
By Treatment
- Medication
- Amputation
- Surgery
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Topical
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
