Wound Irrigation System Market: Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds

Chronic wounds, unlike the other types of wounds, require more extended healing periods. Common examples of chronic wounds include pressure ulcers, ischemic ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, and infectious surgical or traumatic injuries. These wounds symbolize a significant burden on patients, healthcare professionals. The condition is expected to affect almost 5.7 million patients in the United States, leading to an overall expenditure of nearly US$20 billion annually. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, the number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million, which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045.Type 2 diabetes is the most commonly occurring form of diabetes and has increased owing to cultural and societal changes. Around 91% of adults suffer from diabetes type 2 in many of the high-income countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million people were living with diabetes in 2017, and it is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the globe. Hence, the factors mentioned above are anticipated to fuel the demand for wound irrigation systems market worldwide at a considerable rate during the coming years.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Wound Irrigation Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Wound Type, End User and Geography. The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the wound irrigation system market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The major players operating in the wound irrigation system market include, Bionix Development Corporation, BSN Medical, C.R. Bard, Inc. CooperSurgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, SunMed, and Centurion Medical Products among others. The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in February 2017, Centurion launched IRIG-8 system, a new irrigation system for wound management. The newly introduced product is being used as a substitute for traditional syringes with splash caps.

Global wound irrigation system market was segmented by product, wound type and end user. The product segment was segmented into battery operated and manually operated wound irrigation system market. The market is further segmented by wound type in to burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds. Additionally, the end user segment is classified as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and wound care center.

The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds. However negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, investment in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry offer great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as product development is expected to drive the market in coming years.

The report segments the global wound irrigation systems market as follows:

Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By Product

Manually Operated

Battery Operated

Global Wound Irrigation System Market – By End User

Burns

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Global Wound Irrigation System Market

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Wound Care Centers

