Web Application Firewall Market 2020-2026 Market Size, Revenue, Share, Latest trends, Application, Growth by Top Players and Projection Report

Synopsis of the Web Application Firewall:-

A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications.

The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.

Leading Companies included in this report are:

Imperva

Akamai

Barracuda

Citrix

Cloudflare

Denyall

Ergon Informatik

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Trustwave

Nsfocus

Sophos

Positive Technologies

Stackpath

Zenedge

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Central & South America

6 International Players Profiles

7 Market Forecast 2019-2025

8 Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

9 Appendix

