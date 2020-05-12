Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market: Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Hospital-acquired infections affect the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Pre-filled saline syringes are designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, reduce the risk of medication errors, and reduce the risk of catheter damage. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections every year. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, seven patients in the developed countries and ten patients in developing countries get the hospital-acquired infection.

Moreover, in high-income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are affected by at least one HAIs. This rate of HAIs is about 2-3 folds higher in the low and middle-income countries. Besides, the WHO claims that the newborns are at a higher risk of developing these infections, with infection rates 3-20 times higher in developing countries as compared to high-income countries of the globe. As a result of this significant prevalence rate of these infections, the endemic burden of healthcare-associated infections is also turning up higher, majorly among the developing economies of the world. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports an average prevalence of 7.1% in European countries. The Centre estimates that 4,131,000 patients are affected by approximately 4,544,100 episodes of healthcare-associated infection every year in Europe. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HAIs is expected to create a demand for disposable medical products such as pre-filled saline syringes, promoting market growth across the world.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005460/

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are, BD, Cardinal Health, MedXL Inc., Guerbet Group, Sterisets Medical Products, DBM, B. Braun Medical Inc., Wolf Medical Inc., Aquabiliti and Baxter Healthcare Corporation. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2018, MedXL expanded the business by registering its products of pre-filled saline syringes in Singapore.

Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market is expected to reach US$ 744.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pre-filled saline syringes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global pre-filled saline syringes market, based on the type was segmented into 3ml Syringes, 5ml Syringes, 10ml Syringes, and Others. In 2018, the 3 ml Syringes segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables, ease of use, easy availability, and the growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the 3 ml syringe segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital acquired diseases that trigger increased utilization of pre-filled saline syringes which helps to avoid the cross medication.

The report segments the global pre-filled saline syringes market as follows:

Global Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – By Type

3ml Syringes

5ml Syringes

10ml Syringes

Others

Global Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – By End User

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Homecare Settings

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005460/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]