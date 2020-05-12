Potting Compound Market Current and Future Demand 2024 with Top Leading players Dow Corning, H.B.Fuller, Dymax Corporation, Electrolube, Wevo-Chemie, MG Chemicals, Threebond, EFI polymers

Potting compound, also known as electronic glue, is a widely called. For electronic components bonding, sealing, potting and coating protection. Potting is liquid before not curing, with liquidity, glue viscosity according to product quality, performance, different production processes vary. Potting completely cured before it can achieve its using value, after curing can play the effects of waterproof, dustproof, insulation, thermal conductivity, confidentiality, anti-corrosion, temperature, shock.

The down-stream applications here is continuing developing. So, its sales growth rate is 7.37% in 2015. The main drivers of the market here are: economic developing and its applications, also the development of the technology, especially in the emerging market.

There are many potting compound companies in the world， and the top three players are Dow Corning, Henkel and ACC in 2015. And the market share of them are 14.99%, 14.77% and 8.74%.

The potting compound market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share. They competitive to get a bigger market share through their quantity products and advance technology.

The global Potting Compound market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Potting Compound.

Global Potting Compound Industry is spread across 138 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures.

The report includes Different parts, dealing with:

Basic information

Potting Compound industry analysis

Market entry and investment feasibility analysis

Report conclusion.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Dow Corning

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Elantas Beck Southeast Asia Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

H.B.Fuller

Dymax Corporation

Electrolube

…

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Silicone Resin

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Energy & Power

Automotive

Electrical

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Potting Compound market.

Chapter 1, to describe Potting Compound Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Potting Compound, with sales, revenue, and price of Potting Compound, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Potting Compound, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Potting Compound market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potting Compound sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

