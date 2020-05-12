Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2017 – 2025

“

scope of the report, competitive analysis of various market segments, based on deployment type, end-use, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny of the workflow automation and optimization software market across different regions, have been provided.

Global Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Workflow automation and optimization software solutions are considered as a part of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions and aids in automation, optimization and streamlining of business workflows. Additionally, workflow automation and optimization software solutions aid in betterment of product and service consistency, faster decision making and increases productivity amongst various other advantages. The growing investment in third platform technologies and fast adoption of such technologies for business processes is the primary driver for the workflow automation and optimization software market.

Additionally, the advantages offered by these software solutions have also been promoting the growth of the market. The market is also being driven by the increasing usage of cloud for business processes. The growing dependence on cloud systems, coupled with the demand for fast and efficient business processes, has been promoting the demand for cloud based workflow automation and optimization software solutions.

Global Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market: Segmentation

In terms of deployment type, the global workflow automation and optimization software market is segmented into on-premise, cloud and mixed. On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, telecommunications & information technology (IT) and others. The market revenue for workflow automation and optimization software has been provided in terms of USD million, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In-depth analysis of the current trends in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA), under the regional market analysis present in the report.

Global Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market: Competitive Landscape

For supporting strategic decision-making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading companies of workflow automation and optimization software market, their overview, SWOT analysis, different product and business segments, unique business strategies adopted by them, revenue garnered by the companies and their regional revenue share. The SWOT analysis, provided for each of the companies profiled, focuses on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the profiled companies, thus providing a enhanced understanding of the position of the major players in this market.

The regional overview, provided in the report for each region, details the current trends of the workflow automation and optimization software market for the respective regions. The market attractiveness analysis, and competitive landscape included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, competition present in the industry and the most attractive segments in the workflow automation and optimization software market. The competitive landscape, provided in the report, allows for a better understanding of the major strategies undertaken by the industry leaders and their plans for a sustained growth in this industry.

The report also provides specific assessment of the various factors impacting the global workflow automation and optimization software market’s growth, which are described as growth drivers, market restraints, and opportunities. These factors aid in pointing out the various existing and upcoming trends, coupled with their impact on market growth. Overall, considering the various factors affecting the workflow automation and optimization software market, the report includes a comprehensive analysis of the global workflow automation and optimization software market, and provides the anticipated growth for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Some of the leading players in the market are Xerox Corporation (The U.S.), Oracle Corporation (The U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (The U.S.), SAS Institute, Inc. (The U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), OnviSource, Inc. (The U.S.), Boston Software Systems (The U.S.), Flexera Software LLC (The U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (The U.S.), and Reva Solutions (The U.S.) among others.

The global workflow automation and optimization software market has been segmented as follows:

Global Workflow Automation And Optimization Software Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Mixed

Global Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market, by End-use

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Telecommunications & IT

Others

Global Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Israel South Africa Rest of Middle-East & Africa



