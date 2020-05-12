Humanoid Robot Industry (Market) Growth Analysis By Top Key Players Softbank, Robotis, Kawada Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Honda Motor, Ubtech Robotics, Pal Robotics, DST Robot, Toyota Motor

A humanoid robot is a robot with its body shape built to resemble the human body. The design may be for functional purposes, such as interacting with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of al locomotion, or for other purposes. In general, humanoid robots have a torso, a head, two arms, and two legs, though some forms of humanoid robots may model only part of the body, for example, from the waist up.

For Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/662849

This report focuses on the Humanoid Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The public relations application accounted for the largest share of the overall humanoid robot market in 2017. The market for the education and entertainment application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key factor responsible for this growth is the ability of humanoids to assist and even replace teachers in classrooms, creating a buzz for modernizing schools. The market for the personal assistance and caregiving application is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the major applications during the forecast period. As the elderly population in APAC countries such as China and Japan is on the rise, the region is expected to employ humanoids for the personal assistance and caregiving application.

Global Humanoid Robot Industry is spread across 150 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share a question if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/662849 .

The report includes Different parts, dealing with:

Basic information

Humanoid Robot industry analysis

Market entry and investment feasibility analysis

Report conclusion.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Softbank

Robotis

Kawada Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor

Ubtech Robotics

Pal Robotics

…

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Biped

Wheel Drive

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Education and Entertainment

Research & Space Exploration

Personal Assistance and Caregiving

Search and Rescue

Public Relations

Others

Order a copy of Global Humanoid Robot Market Report 2019 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/662849 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Humanoid Robot market.

Chapter 1, to describe Humanoid Robot Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Humanoid Robot, with sales, revenue, and price of Humanoid Robot, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Humanoid Robot, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Humanoid Robot market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Humanoid Robot sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]