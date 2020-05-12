Healthcare Furniture Market Current and Future Demand 2024 with Top Leading players Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth Inc, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Wieland, TMC Furniture, Knoll, MedViron, Flexsteel, Norix Group, Krug

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

The Healthcare Furniture market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2016. With increased focus on urbanization, the Healthcare Furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The worldwide market for Healthcare Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Healthcare Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major Key Players Coverage:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth Inc

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Wieland

TMC Furniture

Knoll

Product Type Coverage:

Bed

Chair

Cabinet

Other

Product Applications:

Hospital

Home

Other

Chapter 1, to describe Healthcare Furniture Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Healthcare Furniture, with sales, revenue, and price of Healthcare Furniture, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Healthcare Furniture, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Healthcare Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Healthcare Furniture sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

