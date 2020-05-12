Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Global Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players are Eurofins Scientific, Labcorp, SGS, Charles River, Wuxi Pharmatech, Exova, Pace Analytical, Envigo

The global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2017 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

The Major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Eurofins Scientific

Labcorp

SGS

Charles River

Wuxi Pharmatech

Exova

Pace Analytical

Envigo

Intertek

MPI Research

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Industry is spread across 128 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Physical Characterization Services

Method Development and Validation

Raw Material Testing

Batch Release Testing Services

Stability Testing

Microbial Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market by end user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time required to validate the process and product.

Geographically, the global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, growth in the biosimilars and generics markets, increasing number of analytical testing service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing by biopharmaceutical companies are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market in North America.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare Analytical Testing Services. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

