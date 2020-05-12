HCS Software and Services Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for XX 2017 – 2022

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the bromine market by dividing it into application and geography segments. The applications are segmented into flame retardants, drilling fluids, biocides, catalysts, water treatment, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of bromine in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Bromine has applications in brominated flame retardants, as clear brine fluids in drilling fluids, water treatment, biocides among others. The major application of bromine is observed in flame retardants, followed by drilling fluids as clear brine fluids. Clear brine fluids are industrial fluids used in various operations in the oil & gas industry such as completion, work-over, and drilling. Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) are effective in applications such as electronics, clothes, and furniture.

Major application of bromine is in the manufacturing of BFRs for textiles and polymer. However, the market for BFRs has been declining over a decade due to various regulations and legislation that either seek compliance with limited BFR content or ban the product altogether. The declining usage of bromine in flame retardants is acting as a major restraint to the bromine market.

Major usage of bromine in water treatment is in industrial water treatment and residential & commercial water purification. Bromine is used to prevent the formation and growth of algae, bacteria, and odors in the swimming water. Rise in adoption of water treatment chemicals is anticipated to keep the market prospects upbeat.

Global Bromine Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the bromine market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for bromine market between 2017 and 2025.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Albemarle Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company Limited, and Gulf Resources Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Bromine Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, U.S. Geological Survey, British Geological Survey, World Mining Congress, U.N. Comtrade, Industrial Minerals, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global bromine market has been segmented as follows:

Bromine Market – Application Analysis

Flame Retardants

Drilling Fluids

Biocides

Catalysts

Water Treatment

Others

Bromine Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



