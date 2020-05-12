Digital Logistics Market 2020 by Component (System, Services) By Applications, By Verticals & Key Companies Analysis- Samsung Group, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Technologies

Scope of global Digital Logistics Market includes by Component (System, Services), by Applications (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Labor Management), By Verticals (Government, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1309849

The key players profiled in the market include:

• HCL Technologies Limited

• SAMSUNG Group

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Tech Mahindra

• Hexaware Technologies

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation.

• Advantech Co.

• …

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this – https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1309849

Digital Logistics play an important role in the supply chain management and supports in proficiently handling any business. It is the process of management of things from point of origin to point of consumption of the customers. It offer several benefits to the companies by providing enhanced efficiency, profitability, lowering the costs, customer-centric solutions, and refining the supply chain. Therefore, different enterprises across the world are accepting these solutions to increase a competitive edge in the industry. Digital logistics use advanced technologies and communication in order to enhance supply chain and develop the supply chain integration by decreasing the operating costs.

Growing penetration of digital technology as well as growing demand for transport services are anticipated to drive the Digital Logistics Market. However, lack of information and communication infrastructure may hampering the growth of the market.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

* System

* Services

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

* Warehouse Management

* Transportation Management

* Labor Management

Based on verticals, the market is divided into:

* Government

* Automotive

* IT & Telecom

* Defense & Aerospace

* Healthcare

* Manufacturing

* Others

Target Audience:

• Digital Logistics Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Digital Logistics Company.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Order a copy of Global Digital Logistics Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1309849

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Digital Logistics Market— Market Overview

4. Digital Logistics Market by Product Type Outlook

5. Digital Logistics Market by Connectivity Outlook

6. Digital Logistics Market by Application Outlook

7. Digital Logistics Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures…

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727| UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.