Web Application Firewall Solutions Market Deep Analysis of Segments, Growth Factors and Key Players Strategies till 2027

Internet based servers are highly prone to various kinds of cyber-attacks. Cross-site scripting, hidden field manipulation, cookie positioning, web scraping, and parameter tampering are few kinds of the attacks that threaten the web servers. Web application firewalls (WAFs) are a key component of enterprise security. Key functions of a WAF include application protection, the ability to filter out abnormal traffic and requests, signature-based protection, and anomaly detection. Beyond the core functions, WAF products are differentiated by the additional features they offer and their method of delivery. Some WAFs add in load balancing, intrusion prevention (IPS), or integration with threat intelligence feeds.

Growing usage of web-based applications, and the rising instances of cyber-attacks drive the growth of web application firewall solutions market. Higher costs of deployments for these firewall solutions pose challenges to the growth of web application firewall solutions market. The increased market attractiveness of the SME segments is anticipated to provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the web application firewall solutions market.

Segmentation:

The global web application firewall solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on type, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment model, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Further, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented on the basis of organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. The web application firewall solutions market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Education, Energy & Utilities, and Others.

Key Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the web application firewall solutions market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Applicure Technologies Ltd.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cloudfare, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

StackPath, LLC

“Market Analysis of Global Web Application Firewall Solutions Until 2027” is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Web Application Firewall Solutions market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Web Application Firewall Solutions market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Web Application Firewall Solutions market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Web Application Firewall Solutions Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Web Application Firewall Solutions Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

