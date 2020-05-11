Taxation in Oil and Gas Market 2020 Grow At an Escalating Rate in the Forecast Time-frame.

Taxation is a key determinant of value in the oil and gas industry. Fiscal regimes can attract or deter new investment, determine whether new projects can move forward, and dictate company cash flows. Specific fiscal regimes applied to the upstream sector can differ significantly in the burden faced by companies. For the same field scenarios, the most attractive fiscal regimes yield an IRR of 35% of more, while the toughest yield IRRs of less than 10%. Assessing the attractiveness of the fiscal regime is therefore a key criterion in the decision of where to operate for maximum value.

Scope

– Overview of taxation as a theme in the oil and gas industry

– Detailed analysis on global upstream fiscal regimes

– Detailed attractiveness scores for over 140 fiscal regimes

– Assessment of effect of price and cost changes under different fiscal regimes

– Assessment of key oil and gas companies’ competitive position in relation to taxation.

Reasons to buy

– Understand different types of fiscal regime and taxation affecting the oil and gas sector

– Identify key trends affecting the future of taxation in oil and gas

– Compare attractiveness of global fiscal regimes

– Benchmark leading companies’ fiscal regime exposure.

Major Points from Table of Content:

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Oil and Gas themes

Macroeconomic themes

ANALYSIS OF OIL AND GAS TAX REGIMES

Upstream Fiscal Regimes

Types of Upstream Taxation

Global Upstream Fiscal Comparison

Impact of Price and Cost Fluctuations on Fiscal Take

Incentives for Technically Challenging Developments

Global Regime Scores

Timeline

VALUE CHAIN

COMPANIES SECTION

Integrated Oil and Gas Producers

Independent oil companies

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

