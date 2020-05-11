Shoe Dryer Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2026

Shoe Dryer Market: Snapshot Â

Shoe dryer is a device that is used to instantly dry shoes, it is portable and easy to use. Significant rise in Â Â participation of people in sports is a prominent factor expected to drive the global shoe dryer market.

Further, people are choosing hiking, fishing, trekking and other such adventurous activities is a strong factor expected to drive the global shoe dryer market. This is mainly due to the increasing disposable income of the people across the globe. This has encouraged people to travel more, take vacations, and engage in adventure activities.

In addition to this, high disposable income of the people on account of strong economy is prompting them increase their spending on leisure activities. Some of the other factor expected to drive the global shoe dryer market are mentioned as below- Â The ability of shoe dryer to prevent bad order and foot infection is projected to offer a significant boost to the growth of the shoe dryer market. This is one of the reasons, shoe dryer is increasingly used in gym and sports centre. Further, increasing penetration of internet, rising smartphone user and growing adoption of shoe dryer manufacturers is fuelling the growth of the shoe dryer market in the coming few years. Moreover, several vendors in the shoe dryer market including Â PEET Shoe Dyerand Â IMPLUS Â are adopting Â online channels to improve their globally presence. This is expected to boost the growth of the global shoe dryer market in the coming few years.

Demand for shoe dryers has been rising at a significant pace in the last few years. Shoe dryers are used to reduce moisture in shoes and boots. Getting rid of moisture is important since smell-causing bacteria thrive in damp conditions. The shoe dryer market is expected to gain traction in the next few years.

Expansion of the shoe dryer market is primarily driven by technological innovation and expansion of product portfolio. Engagement in sports and physical activities plays a significant role in promoting health and wellness among children and adults. Increased interest in maintaining a good physical appearance is leading to increasing use of Â fitness gear Â including Â jogging shoes, camping shoes, and trekking shoes. Various sports and physical activities lead to increased sweat generation which further leads to fungus generation inside the shoes. Thus, with increased use of shoes, demand for shoe dryers is also expected to increase. Moreover, rise in the trend of body building and fitness activities is resulting in increased admissions to gyms and fitness centers across the globe. Many professional gyms and fitness centers provide commercial shoe dryers for the convenience of members.

Manufacturers in this marker are trying to introduce innovative shoe dryers in terms of design and usage. Thanko Global Technology, a Tokyo-based company has introduced a USB-powered shoe dryer. The shoe dryers are put inside a shoe after connecting it to the USB port of any device. Another shoe dryer was introduced by DRYSURE, which does not require power supply or battery. These shoe dryers are designed in such a way that it can fit into all types of shoes and dry them without any heat.

The global shoe dryer market can be segmented based on product, type, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the shoe dryer market is classified into boot dryer and shoe drying rack. Based on type, the shoe dryer market is divided into portable shoe dryer, and fixed shoe dryer. In terms of application, the shoe dryer market can be segmented into commercial, and household. Based on distribution channel, the shoe dryer market can be bifurcated into online and offline. The offline channel can be further divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets and convenience stores. In terms of geography, the global shoe dryer market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Easy access to smartphones and increased internet penetration will lead to the growth of the Â shoe dryer Â market. Advanced technologies and emergence of several online distribution channels have increased the marketing and promotional activities of various players operating in the shoe dryer market. Consumers today prefer online shopping rather than visiting physical stores due to their hectic lifestyles. Lower prices and discounts Â are other factors leading to the popularity of shopping through online platforms. Currently, players in the market are engaging in several campaigns and promotional activities for the sale of shoe dryers. These campaigns are often carried out on digital platforms. Social media has become a major tool for product marketing and customer engagement, which is significantly driving the shoe dryer market.

The global Â shoe dryer Â market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various vendors. Many private companies are introducing their shoe dryers at lower prices as an alternative to the expensive branded shoe dryers to boost their sales and gain market share. Companies with advanced technologies and better financial resources have the tendency to develop innovative products which offers a challenge to its substitutes in the market. Therefore, it becomes essential for all the vendors to stay abreast of advanced technologies that could potentially affect the competition in the market. Â In line with the intense competition, the shoe dryer market is set to witness various product differentiation strategies.

Key vendors in the shoe dryer market are Shenzhen JBB Electronic, PEET Shoe Dryer, Hygitec, SEA Products, IMPLUS, Thanko Global Technology, BLUEBASE JAPAN, Top Trock, Williams Direct Dryers, DRYSURE, Shoe Care Innovations, Foshan Shunde Yongtong Electronics, and Meson Global Company.

