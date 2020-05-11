Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Set to Register 5.4% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Maritz, Comarch, Aimia, FIS Corporate, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Exchange Solutions

Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Retail banking is a typical mass-market banking industry that lets its customers use local branches of the more widespread commercial banking establishments. Retail banking is also generally known as consumer banking. Its services include mortgages, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings and checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and personal loans. The retail banking sector mainly focuses on catering to the needs of its retail clients.

The global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1250.4 million by 2025, from USD 1014.7 million in 2019.

The Retail Bank Loyalty Program market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Maritz, Comarch, Aimia, FIS Corporate, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Exchange Solutions, Hitachi-solutions, TIBCO Software, Loyalty Lab, Bpm’online, Customer Portfolios.

Loyalty programs are structured marketing strategies designed by merchants to encourage customers to continue to shop at or use the services of businesses associated with each program. These programs exist covering most types of business, each one having varying features and rewards schemes.

Loyalty programs have emerged as one of the key marketing tools in the global retail banking industry. Retail banks offer a number of loyalty programs in developed economies, however many of these are commoditized. This has compelled banks to introduce innovative programs in order to remain both competitive and profitable.

There is also an increased pressure on costs due to new regulatory trends in last five years. Loyalty programs are being viewed as an important revenue-driving tool and have been proven to reduce customer acquisition costs. Retail banking in emerging economies is still in its developmental stages, as illustrated by its relatively low loyalty program penetration rates.

Table of Content:

1 Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Maritz

2.1.1 Maritz Details

2.1.2 Maritz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Maritz SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Maritz Product and Services

2.1.5 Maritz Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Comarch

2.2.1 Comarch Details

2.2.2 Comarch Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Comarch SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Comarch Product and Services

2.2.5 Comarch Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Aimia

2.3.1 Aimia Details

2.3.2 Aimia Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Aimia SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Aimia Product and Services

2.3.5 Aimia Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 FIS Corporate

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue by Countries

8 South America Retail Bank Loyalty Program Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Retail Bank Loyalty Program by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Segment by Application

12 Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

