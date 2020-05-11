Psychosis Treatment Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 – 2025

Psychosis is associated with the condition in which a person loses contact with the reality. The person becomes confused and cannot understand what is real. The primary symptoms include delusions and hallucinations. Psychosis is a condition that is experienced at some stage of life. In the US, approximately 100,000 youngsters are affected by psychosis every year. Factors responsible for causing psychosis can be genetics, trauma, substance use, physical illness, injury, or mental ill health.

Psychosis treatment primarily involves medication and psychotherapy. Mediation targets symptoms of psychosis and helps reduce them, while psychotherapy helps individuals manage their conditions. Psychotherapeutic medication helps treat mental illnesses such as confused thinking, extreme mood swings, long-lasting depression, social withdrawal, and suicidal thoughts generally associated with mental disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression. The global psychotherapeutic drugs market is expanding due to high prevalence of emotional and mental diseases worldwide. According to a WHO report, approximately 350 million people are suffering from depression and around 24 million people are affected by schizophrenia across the world to date. Patent expiration of top psychotic drugs viz. Prozac, Geodon, and Zyprexia has opened ways for manufacturers of generic drugs. In the next few years, the generics segment is likely to expand significantly. This would give rise to price competition in the psychotherapeutic drugs market. Psychiatry therapies basically rely on establishing a relationship between the patient and the psychiatry therapist for developing the patientÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s behavioral insights. The psychiatry therapist uses psychological drugs or electric shocks to alter the emotions of the patient. Non-verbal and verbal communication with the patient and other physical intervention also prove to be beneficial in the treatment of psychiatry patients. In addition, adjuvant therapies such as music therapies and occupational therapies are also useful in the treatment. These all therapies aim to enhance the well-being of patients by employing a range of psychological techniques. According to Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), psychological treatment and therapies are very effective for the treatment of general anxiety disorder. High benefits of psychiatry therapies applied to cure a variety of disorders are likely to drive the psychosis treatment market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations about the practice of psychotherapies by different governments are projected to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025. Â

The global psychosis treatment market can be segmented based on psychotherapeutic medication and psychotherapy. Based on psychotherapeutics, the market can be segmented into antipsychotics (chlorpromazine, haloperidol), antidepressants (amitriptyline, clomipramine), antimaniacs (lithium, carbamazepine), and anxiety drugs (lorazepam, alprazolam). Antipsychotics is one of the rapidly expanding segments of the market, owing to growing incidence of mental disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Atypical antipsychotics are the most preferred antipsychotics, as they are more efficacious than first-generation antipsychotics. Top-selling antipsychotic drugs include Abilify, Seroquel, Risperdal, and Zyprexa. Based on psychotherapy, the market can be segmented into abnormal psychology, social psychology, biological psychology, and others.

Geographically, the global psychosis treatment market has been divided into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, owing to high incidence of schizophrenia and depression among the people in the region. Europe is the second-largest market for psychosis treatment. Presence of several psychotherapy associations such as British Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy drives the market in Europe. In addition, India, Southeast Asia, and China are emerging markets for psychiatry therapies, due to changing lifestyle coupled with increasing awareness about psychological diseases among the people in these countries.

Key players operating in the global psychosis treatment market are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Meyer Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Universal Health Services Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Meyer Squibb, Wyeth, and Astellas Pharma Inc.

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

