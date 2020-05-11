Power over Ethernet Solutions Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Power over Ethernet Solutions Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Snapshot

Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions is aa advanced technology that offers both power and data to the devices. The device eliminates the need for separate power cables, thus helps in simplifying power infrastructure. Due to its simple and easy to use functionality the power over Ethernet solutions are increasingly adopted in home, office, and industrial environments.

The PoE particularly has two components that is a power sourcing equipment and the powered device. The device is connected to a CAT5 cable that helps in auto detects associated PoE device and supplies power.

Efficient data source is one of the prominent requirement of almost every organization in these days. This is mainly due to the significant boost in the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT. Â PoE solutions helps companies with a reliable and costs effective services in terms of larger installations. This is a strong factor expected to boost prospects of the power over Ethernet solutions market in the coming few years.

Along with this, the drive also helps in eliminate additional hardware and reduce costs required to provide connectivity and power to connected devices separately. ThatÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s the reason more and more players are showing interest in the power over Ethernet solutions market.

Further, substantial growth in the IoT industry is another factor fueling demand for wireless access points. This is because at present, most of the VoIP phones and wireless access points use PoE technology. This is another factor driving the growth of the power over Ethernet solutions market in order to boost connectivity applications.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market – Overview

Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions is a convenient and reliable technology that provides both power and data to the devices in the network, thereby avoiding usage of separate power cables. By removing the additional power infrastructure from the setup, the wiring arrangement is simplified and is made convenient to suit at home, office, and industrial environments. A PoE has two components namely, the power sourcing equipment (PSE) and the powered device (PD) connected by a CAT5 cable. PSE auto detects the kind of associated PoE device and supplies power accordingly, to that device.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Drivers and Restraints

Major factor driving the Power over Ethernet solutions market include the efficient network design and flexible nature of PoE technology and its cost effective installation. With PoE in place, the need for AC socket or power supplies to be kept in vicinity to powered device is eliminated. This makes the network of different powered devices very less congested making the circuit connections look simple and easy with less space requirement. Also, the setup can be easily removed and then reinstalled quickly. Due to this, many devices including VOIP phones and IP cameras are increasingly making use of PoE technology. Also, many more devices such as sensors, detectors and displays are made compatible with the PoE technology and brought into the market, to take advantage of PoE.

However, using PoE technology, only a limited amount of power can be transferred to the load. Certain commercial and industrial applications which can benefit using PoE technology have high power requirement to operate. Currently, using PoE+, around 25W power can be distributed to the end devices. Therefore, the key players in Power over Ethernet solutions market are coming up with advanced power management hardware.

Out of all, Power over Ethernet solutions market is expected to find massive opportunities in the industrial sector. This sector faces challenge of harsh operating environment and has requirement of varying power capacity source. Owing to the advantages such as flexible installation preferences, multipurpose controlling facilities and high power capacity source with safety features, PoE solutions are expected to be used in lighting controllers, audio and video systems, building access control systems, building automation and other industrial applications to a great extent than the current state.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Segmentation

Power over Ethernet solutions market can be segmented on the basis of device types, application, sector and geography. On the basis of device types, it can be segmented as power sourcing equipment (PSE) and powered devices (PD). PSE can either be endpoint PSE, midspan PSE or extender PSE depending on the requirement. PD can be any powered device including security cameras, IP telephony or medical equipment. On the basis of application, Power over Ethernet solutions market can be segmented as security and access control, LED lighting and control, entertainment and broadcasting, connectivity and others. On the basis of sector, it can be segmented into residential sector, commercial sector and industrial sector. On the basis of geography, Power over Ethernet solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Key Players

Some of the key players in the Power over Ethernet solutions market include Texas Instruments Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Akros Silicon, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Semiconductor Corp., Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Linear Technology Corp., Microsemi Corp., Veracity UK Ltd., and Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group) Â among others.

