“Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Leaders, Segment Analysis, Growth and Future Scope…”

The outdoor sports GPS device concentrates in Taiwan, and there are some big OEM players of smart watch, and some mid-end, low-end brands, such as Bryton, Golife, Global Sat, etc. The Taiwan production of outdoor sports GPS device takes up about 30% of the global market. The USA is expected to be the global second largest market in 2015, followed by Europe.

The outdoor sports GPS device can be classified into handheld type and wearable type, the wearable type products are further classified into smart watch with GPS device and smart glasses with GPS functions. Currently, wearable type has developed to be the mainly product of outdoor sports GPS device with the share 75% of total market. And the smart glasses with GPS functions are scant in the world at present. Also, the functions of outdoor sports GPS device, can be instead of smart phones, pad with GPS systems. So we think the simple outdoor sports GPS device market is limited, and the multifunctional smart device will continue to rewrite the future market of outdoor sports GPS device.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of outdoor sports GPS device brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the outdoor sports GPS device field.

The Outdoor Sports GPS Device market was valued at US$ 19390 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 194790 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Outdoor Sports GPS Device.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Market Segments Covered:

Segment by Type, the Outdoor Sports GPS Device market is segmented into

handheld device

Wearable device

Segment by Application, the Outdoor Sports GPS Device market is segmented into

Glof

Running

Cycling

The major vendors covered:

Garmin

SUUNTO

Adidas

Bushnell

DeLorme

Nike

Apple

Golife

Bryton

Samsung

SONY

Magellan

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Global Sat

Motorola

Gerk

Tomoon

inWatch

Regions Covered in the Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market.

