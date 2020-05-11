Neurovascular Devices Market by Size, Applications, Regions and Forecast To 2027

Neurovascular devices are used in neurovascular diseases that possibly affects the network of blood vessels that surround the brain. This leads to incurable conditions such as strokes and aneurysms. Neurovascular devices are used to prevent stroke, aneurysm embolization, carotid stenosis and other symptoms. Neurovascular devices are also used for performing surgical procedures to treat aneurysms and other cranial blood flow problems.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Medtronic

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Abbott

4. Stryker

5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

6. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

7. MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

8. TERUMO CORPORATION

9. Penumbra, Inc.

10. Merit Medical Systems

What is the Dynamics of Neurovascular Devices Market?

The growth of the global neurovascular devices market can be attributed to the rising demand for effective neurovascular devices and increasing awareness among neurosurgeons about minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe. Additionally, advanced navigation technology and rising prevalence of neurological disorders likely to add novel opportunities for the global neurovascular devices market over the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Neurovascular Devices Market?

The “Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global neurovascular devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global neurovascular devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices. By application, the market is classified as cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas and others. Based on end user, the neurovascular devices market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.

What is the Regional Framework of Neurovascular Devices Market?



The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neurovascular devices based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall neurovascular devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

