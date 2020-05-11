Luxury Car Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth during 2020-2027

The luxury cars are extremely popular among various class due to their elegant look and precise built. These cars are technologically advanced and made up of quality equipment to provide supreme comfort and aesthetic appearance. The growing disposable income of individuals has led to increased demand for luxury cars in recent years. The market is concentrated with few players focusing on research and developments, partnerships, and innovations during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

2. Daimler AG

3. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

4. General Motors Company

5. Honda Motor Co Ltd

6. Nissan Motor Co Ltd

7. Tata Motors Limited

8. Toyota Motor Corp

9. Volkswagen AG

10. Volvo AB

What is the Dynamics of Luxury Car Market?

The luxury car market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer preference for SUVs and sedans, coupled with increasing per capita income. Besides, technological innovations and connected features are promoting market growth during the forecast period. However, the slowdown in countries such as China and India may hamper the growth of the automotive industry, affecting the luxury car market. Nonetheless, electric luxury vehicles are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of the luxury car market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of the Luxury Car Market?

The “Global Luxury Car Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of luxury car market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, drive type, and geography. The global luxury car market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading luxury car market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Luxury CarMarket Segmentation?

The global luxury car market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type and drive type. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as hatchback, sedan, and SUV. On the basis of the drive type, the market is segmented as IC engine and electric.

What is the Regional Framework of Luxury Car Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global luxury car market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The luxury car market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

