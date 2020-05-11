Liquid Water Enhancers Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Liquid Water Enhancers Market: Snapshot

Introduced in 2011, liquid water enhancers are concentrated flavors that are used to transform any normal water into flavored water. To do so it just takes few drops of liquid enhancers. They are available in various composition and flavors which is one of the major factor that is alleviating the growth of global liquid water enhancer market. Below are some of the area of global liquid water enhancers market that can be fruitful for the businesses in the forecast period. Ingredients: Some of the liquid water enhancers contain a compound known as propylene glycol. The compound has been approved by Health Canada as food additive, its growing demand can be a great opportunities for the players. Owing to the rising demand for propylene glycol, the global liquid water enhancers market is expected to witness a robust growth. Caffeine: Another sector that can offer growth opportunities for the players of global liquid water enhancers market is caffeine. Caffeine is easily available and has extensive usage across the globe. Its application is liquid water enhancers has opened the door of opportunities for the suppliers in global liquid enhancers market. Sugar: Sugar is the common and easily available compound that is being used in liquid water enhancers today. There are multiple suppliers that are leveraging tremendous benefits by supplying their products in global liquid water enhancers market. Moreover, suppliers are also gaining major advantage by supplying calorie free sugar to global liquid water enhancers market in the forecast of 2019 to 2027.

Market Outlook of Liquid Water Enhancers

Concentrated food products are widely used in the food and beverage industry in an array of forms, ranging from liquids, tablets to powders and are gaining traction across the globe, attributed to the convenience associated with them. Product concentrates are usually offered in small pack size thus offering added convenience to end users while helping retailers in saving shelf space for other products, hence, increasing the margin of manufacturers. Liquid water enhancers are concentrated liquid flavors which may contain electrolytes or caffeine or vitamins or amino acids or their combination, to add flavor or fortify the water for consumption.

Time scarcity among millennial attributed to hectic lifestyle which is triggering an astounding demand for ready to eat food and beverage products in the metropolitan cities across the globe which is anticipated to drive the market of liquid water enhancer market over the forecast period. Liquid water enhancer was first introduced by Kraft Foods Group, Inc. which is the U.S. based grocery manufacturing and processing conglomerate in 2011 through its brand MIO in the U.S. which was a huge success and within few years major player in food and beverage industry such as NestlÃÆÃÂ©, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo launched their own products to cater the increasing demand making the marketplace more competitive thus anticipated to drive the liquid water enhancers market over the forecast period. In addition many small player have also emerged in market which are offering product targeting niche consumer segments. To cite an example, BPI Sports, LLC which is a U.S. based sports nutrition, offers liquid water enhancers fortified with amino acids targeting active lifestyle consumers. Currently, liquid water enhancers market is dominated by the U.S., however, a number of players have started offering their products outside the U.S., especially in the Western European market and major metropolitan cities in the Asia Pacific. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of liquid water enhancer market over the forecast period.

Liquid Water Enhancers are here to stay

The concept of liquid water enhancers is to target millennial, which rely on supplements and functional food and beverages to complete their daily nutritional requirements attributed to their busy lifestyle. Almost all of the key players are offering liquid water enhancer in small sized squeezable plastic bottles which push this product into the swiftly burgeoning on-the-go food and beverage category hence stimulating the growth of liquid water enhancers market in the near future.

Adding few drops of liquid water enhancers adds nutrition, flavor and energy to basic water and it is more economical and convenient than buying flavored or functional water, for instance, Dasani drops which is a liquid water enhancer brand owned by The Coca-Cola Company, offers around 32 servings per container, The product offers multi-fold benefits to the consumers being nutritious, flavorful and healthful which are anticipated to further strengthen the growth of liquid water enhancers market over the forecast period.

Today label-conscious consumers are turning to self-care and are increasingly mindful of what goes into their body, compelling food processors and retailers are expected to focus on highlighting nutrition claims on food labels and positioning their product in the fast-growing perimeter. These trends can be easily seen in the liquid water enhancer market, where the majority of the new product launches are claiming to have natural flavor with zero calories or fortified with vitamins and other nutritional ingredients. Â

Furthermore, on the backdrop of a continuous increase in demand for the liquid water enhancers, key food, and beverage companies are including liquid water enhancers in their product portfolio which is expected to drive the growth of global liquid water enhancers market over the forecast period. Moreover, to cater the business opportunities in liquid water enhancers market due to the growing appetite for functional and fortified food and beverages around the world has influenced many small players to launch their product thus directing the growth of liquid water enhancers market towards positive trajectory over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Water Enhancers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of flavor, the global Liquid Water Enhancers market has been segmented as, Fruit Flavored Liquid Water Enhancer Hard fruit flavored Liquid Water Enhancers Citrus fruit flavored Liquid Water Enhancers Berry fruit flavored Liquid Water Enhancers Tropical Fruit flavored liquid water enhancers Blended fruit flavored liquid water enhancers Others Coffee flavored liquid water enhancers Tea flavored liquid water enhancers Others

On the basis application, the global Liquid Water Enhancers market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Flavoring Energy stimulant Functional (Includes liquid water enhancers which are marketed as electrolytes, vitamin enriched or amino acid enriched or blended)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Liquid Water Enhancers market has been segmented as Liquid Water Enhancers sales through Online Retailing Liquid Water Enhancers sales through Store Based Retailing Liquid Water Enhancers sales through Hypermarket/Supermarket Liquid Water Enhancers sales through Convenience Store Liquid Water Enhancers sales through Traditional Grocery Retailers Liquid Water Enhancers sales through Food & Drink Specialty Store

On the basis of flavor type, the global Liquid Water Enhancers market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Naturally Flavored Liquid Water Enhancers Artificially Flavored Liquid Water Enhancers

Global Liquid Water Enhancers Market: Key Players Â Â

Some of the key players operating in the global Liquid Water Enhancers market are Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, The Coca Cola company, PepsiCo Inc., NestlÃÆÃÂ©, BPI Sports, LLC and among others Â

Brief Approach to Research on Liquid Water Enhancers Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

