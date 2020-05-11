IoT Gateway Market 2025 Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis – Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu, Sierra Wireless, Eurotech SPA

Premium market Insights has announced the addition of the “IoT Gateway Market”, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the IoT Gateway market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

The IoT Gateway is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The IoT gateway is considered as physical device or software program which serves as the immediate connection point between cloud & controllers, sensors, and intelligent devices. All the data going to the cloud or vice versa, goes through the intermediate gateway, that could be either a hardware appliance or a software program. An IoT gateway cloud also be denoted to as an intelligent gateway or a control tier.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Siemens AG

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

– Fujitsu Ltd

– Sierra Wireless, Inc

– Eurotech SPA

– Cisco Systems, Inc

– HP Corporation

– Dell Technologies, Inc

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining The market growth is primarily driven by surging demand for IoT enabled devices along with personalized technologies. Moreover, the growth in internet connectivity, uninterrupted rise in requirement of smartphones & other related devices, and enhancement in the utility of wireless sensors & its networks are considered some of the key factors fueling the growth of the market. However, complex designing of the IoT gateway along with lack of skilled professionals is acting as restraining factor for the development and growth of IoT gateway market.

The regional analysis of Global IoT Gateway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Node:

– Smart Watch

– Camera

– RADAR

– Thermostat

– Actuator

– Smart Tv

– Others

By Connectivity:

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

– ZigBee

– Ethernet

– Z-Wave

– Others

By Component:

– MCU

– FPGA

– Sensor

– Memory

– Others

By Application:

– Wearable Devices

– Healthcare

– Automotive & Transportation

– Building Automation

– Industrial

– Consumer Electronics

