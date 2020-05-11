Green and Bio-Solvents Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2030

The global Green and Bio-Solvents market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Green and Bio-Solvents market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Green and Bio-Solvents market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Green and Bio-Solvents across various industries.

The Green and Bio-Solvents market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

BASF

BIOAMBER

HUNTSMAN

E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS

THE DOW CHEMICAL

VERTEC BIOSOLVENTS

FLORIDA CHEMICALS

CARGILL

CREMER OLEO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Alcohols

Glycols

Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Segment by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Others

The Green and Bio-Solvents market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

